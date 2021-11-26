Zacks: Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CLVS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 68,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,795. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4,737.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,377 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,581 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

