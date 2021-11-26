Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Brokerages expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $42.03 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 373,351 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

