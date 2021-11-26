Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,414,000.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.88. 1,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,838. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $114.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

