Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. Hill-Rom posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HRC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $155.55. The stock had a trading volume of 378,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,949. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $156.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Hill-Rom by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

