Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.22. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBM. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,402. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.34. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 608,207 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 51,304 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 155,700 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

