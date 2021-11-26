Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.23 Million

Brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post $397.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.15 million and the lowest is $372.49 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 3,223,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,886. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

