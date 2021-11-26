Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.49). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $893.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.60. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $315,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $154,274.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $1,163,287. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

