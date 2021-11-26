Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.34 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce $11.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.76 billion and the lowest is $10.71 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $41.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $41.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.52 billion to $48.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.84 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

