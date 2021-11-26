Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to report sales of $7.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.31 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $8.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $31.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.38 billion to $32.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.11 billion to $35.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,061,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,534,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,733,004,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,733,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,497. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

