Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.27. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $759.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

