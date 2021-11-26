Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

HT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

HT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 79,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

