Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

CRDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Leede Jones Gab restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

CRDL opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

