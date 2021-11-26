Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) to Hold

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

FENC stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of -0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

