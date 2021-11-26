Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

FTRP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Field Trip Health stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. Field Trip Health has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Field Trip Health will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.