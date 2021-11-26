Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.76 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 232,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,285,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.