Zacks Investment Research Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

Criteo stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,418 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 390,207 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,640,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

