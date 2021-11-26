Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Marqeta alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marqeta (MQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.