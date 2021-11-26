Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.81.

REMYY opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

