Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to “Buy”

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

ACC stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

