Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

