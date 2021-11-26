Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to “Buy”

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of UVE opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 33.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 120.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

