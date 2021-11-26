Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $73.65

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.65, but opened at $71.26. Zai Lab shares last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,168,110. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

