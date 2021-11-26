Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 170.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 123,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,902,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,440. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $590.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $550.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $363.00 and a one year high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.