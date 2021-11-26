Zeusshield One Day Trading Volume Tops $20,609.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $322,747.85 and approximately $20,609.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00235105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00089592 BTC.

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

