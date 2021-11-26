Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Tops $996.05 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $996.05 million and approximately $103.09 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.59 or 0.00380110 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014754 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001368 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.87 or 0.01252751 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,343,264,267 coins and its circulating supply is 12,051,797,114 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.