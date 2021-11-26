Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $300.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $195.80 and a fifty-two week high of $486.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $2,173,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

