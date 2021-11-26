ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $5,061,506.70 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $5,061,506.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,779,115.02.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $233,157.60.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $4,690,700.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $907,747.86.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $99,805.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

