zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €480.00 by Berenberg Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €480.00 ($545.45) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZO1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($264.77) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($545.45) price target on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($534.09) price target on shares of zooplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price target on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, zooplus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €365.33 ($415.15).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €480.00 ($545.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -636.60. zooplus has a 1 year low of €150.60 ($171.14) and a 1 year high of €491.80 ($558.86). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €478.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €362.11.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.