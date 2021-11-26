ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express reported an year over year increase in revenues in the third quarter of 2021, aided by higher revenues on the strong performance of its express delivery services segment. Upbeat parcel volumes are driving this key segment. The same in 2021 is expected to expand in the 30.6-33.5% range from the figure reported in 2020. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly owing to encouraging parcel volumes. We are further impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. However, high operating costs are concerning. Costs are likely to be steep throughout the year due to elevated selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The contraction in the gross margin, mainly induced by the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern. “

ZTO has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

