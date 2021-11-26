Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells $2,230,173.89 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zumiez stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

