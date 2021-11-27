$0.01 EPS Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,637,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $240.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

