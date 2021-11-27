$0.07 EPS Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.04. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 198,530 shares of company stock valued at $531,461. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.62. 171,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

