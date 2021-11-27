$0.08 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.02. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSE:THS opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.