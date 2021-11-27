-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matterport.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million.
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,724,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,529. Matterport has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,566,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Matterport
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
