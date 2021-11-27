$0.11 EPS Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Groupon reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GRPN. TheStreet raised Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,628. The firm has a market cap of $676.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Groupon has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $95,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 385,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Groupon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 361,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

