-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perpetua Resources.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ PPTA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

