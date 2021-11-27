-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

HCAT stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 250,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $47,275.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,659 shares of company stock worth $8,190,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

