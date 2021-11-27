-$0.33 EPS Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

In other Windtree Therapeutics news, Director James Huang purchased 50,000 shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 56,930 shares of company stock valued at $107,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WINT remained flat at $$1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 225,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.16. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

