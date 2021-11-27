$0.40 EPS Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

AVNS traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 150,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,232. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.