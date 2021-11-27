-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rallybio.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLYB. Cowen began coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth $40,462,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. 12,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,744. Rallybio has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rallybio (RLYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.