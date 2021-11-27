$0.51 EPS Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. Upstart reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 628.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,536,774 shares of company stock worth $388,605,145 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

UPST stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.41. 2,185,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.50. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 261.76. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

