$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

