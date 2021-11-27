$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $456.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.