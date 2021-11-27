$1.75 EPS Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,916 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nasdaq by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after acquiring an additional 200,153 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.68. 565,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,663. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

