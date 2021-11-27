$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to report sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Shares of DOV traded down $5.00 on Wednesday, reaching $171.24. The stock had a trading volume of 546,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.03 and a 200 day moving average of $162.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

