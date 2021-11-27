$1.91 EPS Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 768.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNK. BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

GNK stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.54. 518,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $609.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.98. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $22.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 767,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 35.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 66,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

