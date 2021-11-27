$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

UFPI opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $92.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

