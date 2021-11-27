10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $114,549.36 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $114,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $2,826,300.00.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.57. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.15 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 141.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 270.0% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

