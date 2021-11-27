136,338 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 3,187,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,821. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

