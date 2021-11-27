1,422,580 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,422,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.10% of Alight as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

ALIT opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05.

Alight Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

